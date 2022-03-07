IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (27 Feb - 5 Mar 2022)

As part of the the second phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 624 adult migrants (124 females and 500 males) in three locations, Triq al Sika detention centre and community settings in two municipalities during the reporting period (27 Feb - 5 Mar 2022).