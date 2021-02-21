DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental as of 19 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 14 February 2021, continuous heavy rainfall brought by the tail-end of a frontal system was experienced over Visayas resulting to flooding particularly in the province of Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 242 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 5 barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).