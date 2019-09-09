Morocco - Floods (MarocMeteo, NOAA-CPC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 09 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting southern Morocco in the last 2 weeks, causing floods in several areas of the country.
- As of 9 September media report at least 11 fatalities and several injured following an incident on 8 September in the town of El Khank (Errachidia Province).
- In late August, another flood in Taroudant Province killed 7 people and caused significant material damage in several areas.
- Drier conditions are forecast over Morocco on 9-10 September.