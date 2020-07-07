ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report (June 2020)

Introduction

A COLD JUNE

In Zimbabwe, the winter season peaks in the month of June. But far from the usual cold weather the month brings, Zimbabweans across the country experienced a worsening economic situation characterised by price increases and inflation.

On the human rights front, the situation was no better, as the country continued to find itself sliding further into an undoubted military state as confirmed by the prevalence of human rights violations perpetrated by the police and the army with artless impunity.

For one Zimbabwean from Harare, who made a contribution while narrating an ordeal in the hands of the police, the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown measures in April have meant nothing more than an excuse for the State to descend on its citizens with ruthless abandon.

“Things have been bad in Zimbabwe for a while and as a vendor I am used to the running battles with the police, but since April when the lockdown started, I have witnessed and experienced more harassment than ever before. June was the worst as for some of us in the informal sector attempted to start working again, day in day out, we have faced unending harassment but all we are trying to do is to earn an honest living,” she said.

Her ordeal is the story of many Zimbabweans, who according to Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) human rights monitoring records of June 2020, make up 4,211 of those who experienced harassment and intimidation, attempted abduction, torture, rape and sexual assault, attempted murder, displacement, unlawful detention and malicious damage to property.

The perpetrators of all these, are, in a worrying trend, the very same insitutions that should protect citizens and give every Zimbabwean a sense of security.