ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report: Human Rights Violations (June 2018)
Uncharted Waters
Introduction
Against the backdrop and a reflection on electoral administrative issues and intra-party violence, as has been reported thus far, the pre-poll election period is still marred with a lot of ambiguities in respect of realising a peaceful election scheduled for July 30. The explosion recorded at the White City rally further exacerbated this complete electoral disorder and administrative confusion coupled with intra-party chaos as will be explored further in this report.