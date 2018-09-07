ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report: Human Rights Violations (August 2018)

Picking up the pieces in the aftermath of the elections

Introduction

The total number of violations in the period 1 August to 31 August was 231 from a reported 124 cases down from the 266 recorded from 151 cases in July in the run up to the elections. Harare recorded the highest number of violations at 54. This could be attributed to a number of factors among them Harare is an urban area and for a long time has been the stronghold of the opposition MDC Alliance and it also happens to be the hub of where everything was happening in the elections from being the central point of all observers as well as being home to all the institutions related to the elections. Supporters of the MDC Alliance took to the streets on August 1 protesting the perceived delay in the announcement of Presidential elections. After marching to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices then to the Rainbow Towers where ZEC had set a National Results Centre, the protestors caught the ire of the police who were deployed to control the crowd and thus prevented them from accessing the Rainbow Towers where most international observers were housed and some were presenting their preliminary reports on the just ended July 30 harmonised elections. The police used water cannons and tear gas to push back the protesters from the area of the Rainbow Towers. To the surprise of many military vehicles were seen circling the city of Harare and in no time reports of unarmed civilians having been killed in cold blood started filtering. Seven citizens lost their lives and scores others were injured in the melee of running away from live ammunition. In the days that followed citizens in high density areas of Harare and other provinces faced violence.

Mashonaland Central had the second highest number of violations at 38. Most of the cases reported were of intimidation and harassment as reprisals intensified with most people being victimised for their choices during elections. There were 134 violations related to harassment and intimidation. There were 7 murder cases mainly due to the disproportionate force applied by the military to quell protests. ZPP recorded cases of gross human rights violations during the month of August that surpass any other month in the run up to the elections. In interviews with victims of the post election violence it is evident that reprisals were also against members of the G-40 faction in Zanu PF. Zanu PF and members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) labelled as ‘rogue’ by the ZNA itself were responsible for perpetrating most of the violations. A high number of violations were also reported in Manicaland and Mashonaland East and West. Masvingo had a low number of violations as was Matebeleland region as well as the Midlands. It is not clear why some provinces had more violations recorded than others although the discrimination in the distribution of food affected all provinces regardless.

Observations

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) extensively reported on widespread intimidation and harassment used in the run up to the elections. There were threats of using the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) to sniff out the dissenting, the intricate system of Dande Mutande (Spiderweb), the distribution of food and agricultural inputs which forced people to make their choices with their tummies against humanitarian standards culminating in suspect assisted voting, and the ‘paddocking’ of villagers to vote in a certain way with the assistance of traditional leaders and other ruling party functionaries. Notwithstanding, these reports some of which were reported to the police the impression of the different election observers were varied.

Police responded to some of the reports but a good number of citizens still felt unsafe making police reports and continuing to live in the same communities. While the 2018 elections could have many boxes ticked as compared to past polls they still faced numerous challenges that made them short of being free and fair.

The post election phase was fraught with extreme violence where opposition party supporters mainly those in high density areas reported of attacks by members of the defence forces especially in bars and night spots. The ZNA has denied that they had deployed officers in high density areas but rather labelling the perpetrators ‘rogue’ elements. The period was also characterised by displacements in both urban and rural areas as political persecution targeting opposition supporters triggered their fleeing their homes. The period also witnessed the escalation of reports of reprisals against political opponents. Zanu PF members and supporters spearheaded reprisals in their party as some individuals were accused of decampaigning the party and sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa. To a lesser extent there were scuffles as well in the MDC Alliance where those who were suspected of decampaigning Nelson Chamisa were also targeted.

These reprisals manifested through deprivation of government funded food aid and agriculture inputs and evictions. In Guruve those who acted as polling agents for MDC Alliance candidates were targeted and failed to access farming inputs. In Mazowe a woman who had worked as an election observer was evicted from a farm where she had been living for a number of years. Several cases of deprivation of food aid were recorded in rural areas soon after elections as those who had voted for losing candidates or acted as poll agents of opposition parties or observers were targeted. In farming communities those who had been resettled but accused of supporting the opposition parties were forcibly evicted.

It was also a period of hate speech and intolerance as supporters of feuding parties owing to the undecided electoral court case exchanged harsh words mainly on social media. A case in point is losing MP for Southerton in Harare receiving intolerant threats in response to an article he wrote describing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as a dictator. The post election period was also one of criminalisation of opposition politics as opposition supporters and their leaders were targets for arrests.

Contestations on the outcomes of the elections resulted in violent protests in Harare on 1 August which were met by disproportionate force by the state. Soldiers were deployed and fired live ammunition at protestors and some citizens who had nothing to do with the protest but rather were going about their own activities such as vending. One of the people who remained with a bullet lodged in his shoulder is a deaf and dumb 34 year old man. ‘When I saw everyone around me run I also ran’, he said when he narrated his ordeal to his family. It is unfortunate that when tragedies such as this happen no one really considers that among the citizens in the Central Business District are people with disabilities (PWDs) like in this case he did not hear the automatic rifle when it filled the air and sadly he was to become a victim of this callous attack. This has exposed the unconventional crowd control methods used by security forces that disregard human rights and fail to consider all citizens.

The President has responded with the appointment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and establish who is responsible and make recommendations. The news of the appointment of the Commission which is made up of local, regional and international actors has viewed in many different ways but the bottom line is that Zimbabweans and the world want answers as to what happened on August 1 most specifically who ordered the army on the streets and if what the military did when they got to the streets was part of the orders.

Legal minds are of different opinions regarding the Commission and some people are questioning the integrity of two local members of the Commission.