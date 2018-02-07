07 Feb 2018

ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report: The ‘Book of Life’? (January 2018)

Report
from Zimbabwe Peace Project
Published on 31 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.42 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

The tensions between the G40 and Lacoste factions of Zanu PF seem to be continuing in communities with no easy solution in sight. From reports received in the month under review citizens perceived to be G40 are being targeted in all manner and sorts. When former Vice President Joice Mujuru was expelled from Zanu PF citizens perceived to have been her supporters suffered abuse to the extent of being denied food and other aid when distributions were conducted in communities. History seems to be repeating itself with G40 loyalists. Food aid should not be used to settle political scores rather standards for food aid distributions should be followed. Tensions are also growing between aspiring candidates as primary elections draw closer. The situation does not bode well as primary elections are due soon. It is in the best interest of Zanu PF to arrest the growing situation so that when primary elections happen issues dividing communities that have the potential of threatening peace are addressed.

While the opposition MDC-T is wriggled in leadership challenges at the helm these are still to be experienced at the local level. The peaceful conduct of primary elections are hinged on political parties formulating regulations that will reduce conflict and give all party supporters the opportunity to enjoy free, fair and credible elections.

The mantra for free, fair and credible elections in 2018 will remain rhetoric unless steps are taken to arrest the growing tensions in political parties in particular Zanu PF where those labelled enemies are being abused.

Contrary to the belief that political leaders cannot guarantee violence free elections, they actually can. Political leaders can ensure that perpetrators account for their actions a clear message of zero tolerance to political and/or electoral violence.

Minimum demands for zero tolerance to all forms of violence in elections 2018

  • Create an enabling political environment free from intimidation, harassment and threats conducive for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in 2018

  • Enforce measures for perpetrators to account for their actions to eliminate political and/or electoral violence

  • Establish and enforce the operationalisation of investigative committees and multi-party liaison committees

  • Desist using hate language and slogans that perpetuate conflict and avoid using food and other aid to influence the electorate

  • Stop traditional leaders, and security agents from instilling fear in the electorate and encourage the establishment of electoral resolution mechanisms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.