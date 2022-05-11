ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report (April 2022)

The Round Up

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party was responsible for violating the majority of human rights across the country. ZPP recorded 165 incidents in which the ruling party was responsible.

In the majority of these incidents, Zanu PF supporters were hounding people they suspected had supported the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the run up to the March 26 by- election.

In the by-elections, the CCC- formed towards the end of January- put up a noteworthy show , grabbing 18 out of the 26 contested House of Assembly seats, a situation that appeared to have unsettled Zanu PF, which immediately launched what appears to be a systematic onslaught on those who had campaigned for, supported or sympathized with the CCC in the run up to the election.

Since Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold a general election by July 30, 2023, the March 26 by-elections were a test of what might be expected next year.

ZPP can confirm the existence of Zanu PF structures meant to intimidate and silence people in rural areas ahead of the 2023 elections and this is more prevalent in Mashonaland East, Central and West provinces, where the organization has recorded a combined 77 cases. A few examples include an incident in Murehwa North, where a Zanu PF Councillor Masimba Gumira gathered villagers to celebrate his victory in the 26 March by-elections. He then ordered the punishment of anyone seen wearing yellow which is the colour of the CCC. He threatened the loss of life of those who might want to deviate from voting for his party. “Watichaona akapfeka hembe dzeyellow tichamuita kafira mberi (We will beat to death anyone we see wearing yellow)” said Gumira.

Gumira’s words cannot be taken as bluffing as people have been killed in the past for simply associating with the opposition.

To confirm the systematic nature of the closing down of space for the opposition, particularly the CCC, in another incident, Zanu PF Chairperson Takesure Kashesha told party supporters at Duku Business Centre in Ward 10, Murehwa North, to create a no-go zone for CCC supporters in the area.

Kashesha ordered youths to mount road blocks and burn any unknown or CCC vehicles attempting to enter Ward 10. “Mota ichapinda muno yatisingazivi tichaipisa (You must burn any unidentified vehicle that attempts to drive into Ward 10),” he said.

In Mashonaland West, a man was evicted from the butchery premises he was renting for hosting a CCC supporters’ braai at the butchery premises and in Murehwa South, a Zanu PF supporter made death threats to a woman who had observed elections under the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe.

One Ricky Chiwara told the female observer that by participating in elections, she was part of the regime change agenda by nongovernmental organisations.

This unfortunate incident not only confirmed the toxicity of the political environment for women, but also highlighted the deep-seated attempt by the Zanu PF government to cripple the good work of NonGovernmental Organisations.