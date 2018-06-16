ZPP Monitoring Report Week Ended June 15

Introduction

Taking into account the period under review, that is 1 to 15 June, most of the cases in respect of violations were reported in Harare with 20 violations. The capital, Harare, surpassed all other provinces, emblematic in Manicaland and Mashonaland East which recorded 16 and 12 violations respectively. This is not a good precedent taking into cognisance the looming dates of elections thereby compromising the means upon which a free, fair and credible election can be guaranteed as stipulated in regional and continental national election guidelines, that is, SADC and AU principles.

Over the years, political violence was usually associated with inter-party relations; withal, the current wave reflects a lot of intra-party conflicts attributable to the factionalism conundrum. For instance, in the opposition, MDC-T, 16 out of 19 cases of intra-party violence were recorded. Zanu PF recorded 3. This was mainly attributed to the chaotic primary elections in almost all political outfits with allegations that due processes were ignored by party leaders. Intra party conflicts were also characterised by disagreements on candidate selection in the primary elections of all political outfits. By the eve of the nomination court, the main opposition MDC-T had not finalised candidates for the impending harmonised elections which were proclaimed to be on 30 July by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and this became a source of conflict in the party. The Zimbabwe Peace Project recorded human rights violations and incidents of political violence emanating from failed primary elections mainly in the opposition MDC-T as well as bickering between the MDC Alliance formations and those of intimidation and harassment where the ruling Zanu PF activists and traditional leaders were the main perpetrators against supporters of opposition parties.

The majority of the cases appeared random and unorganised except in rural areas particularly in Midlands, Mashonaland Central where the cases were strikingly similar and perpetrated by the same party leadership or traditional leadership. Bulawayo and Harare which are also opposition strongholds recorded many incidents of intra-party violence involving MDC-T primary elections. The opposition party expects to win urban seats and wards easily and this has intensified jostling and congestion of candidates vying for the 'safe' seats within these perceived opposition strongholds with a 'guarantee' of a 'landslide victory'. Most of the violations in Mashonaland Central were of intimidation and harassment perpetrated by Zanu PF activists. The victims were mainly aligned to the Joice Mujuru National Patriotic Front (NPF) or to G-40 linked National Patriotic Party (NPP). Furthermore, a case of the murder of a toddler, Professor Lumbe was recorded in Mazowe. The father of the deceased child, Rambai Lumbe said the murder of his child was politically motivated and implicated Zanu PF activists. The pedigree or ancestry of the incident can be traced back to 2014 when the father of the child joined opposition politics when Joice Mujuru was fired from Zanu PF. Lumbe claims he was repeatedly threatened by Zanu PF activists who warned him against leaving the ruling party saying his family would be harmed. It was also linked to the redistributive politics of land and the father claimed that his family was threatened on the basis that he was betraying the party which availed land and at a later stage he made a somersault and joined opposition politics. Following the threats, his son was found murdered with severe injuries on his head as revealed the post mortem carried out.