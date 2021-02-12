ZPP COVID 19 Accountability Tracker (December 2020 - January 2021)

This edition covers related developments in the months December 2020 and January 2021 with particular focus on recorded human rights violations and prejudices ensuing from the COVID-19 management measures instituted by the Government of Zimbabwe.

A great deal of evidence supports widespread public contentions on government measures and management thereof. Among the fine points cited are abuse of authority, rampant corruption, poor public accountability mechanisms and lack of transparency.

The Tracker exposes such irregular practices and is meant to help Civil Society Organisations’ and other interested groups’ advocacy and lobbying or strengthening collective mitigating measures, promote respect for human rights and protect vulnerable groups that include women, children and persons living with disabilities.