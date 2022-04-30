Zimbabwe/Africa: Tropical Depression Ana - Operation Update 1, DREF n° MDRZW017

GLIDE n° TC-2022-000161-ZWE

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Operational Update 01 seeks to give an update on the implementation and inform on the change of the procurement of Tarpaulins and Shelter Toolkits from National procurement to International which led to changes on the operation costs.

This procurement strategy change is due to the fact that tarpaulins and shelter toolkits are not available in the Zimbabwean Market and the only option is to procure from South Africa hence extra costs.

Resulting to this, NS is revising the budget with the actualised prices of shelter items mentioned above and already procured items. Additional allocation of CHF 13,607 is then the only change to this operation. The strategy, Items and duration initially approved in the DREF EPoA launched 8 February 2022 will remain the same.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 23 January 2022, the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services department issued an alert of the first Tropical weather system predicted to affect Zimbabwe. The system rapidly developed into a tropical storm coded Ana which then made land fall on Mozambique on 24 January. By the 25 January, it had reached Zimbabwe as an overland depression. Moderate to heavy rains with daily maximums of 80mm accompanied by strong winds of up to 80km/hour pounded several communities in the northern and North-eastern boarder of Zimbabwe.

The Tropical Cyclone ANA has since been gone but it left a trail of very devasting effects across most provinces. Below is a detail description on how the disaster folded across Zimbabwe.

In Zimbabwe, the passage of the Tropical Storm Ana weather system caused destruction and damage in at least six provinces, with Manicaland Province hardest hit. More than 3,000 people were affected by heavy rains and flooding, where schools, bridges and roads were damaged.

A total of 12 affected districts over the 5 provinces: Mashonaland West, East and Central, Masvingo and in Manicaland. The ex-Tropical Depression Ana moved out of the country on 27 January. The Cyclone caused mild to extensive damages to public infrastructure in Zimbabwe (classrooms, roads, electricity lines and bridges). Through assessment conducted between the 26 to 28 January, ZRCS identified 271 households in 11 of the 12 districts who had been displaced suffering losses in shelter, WASH, livelihoods, and food security (crops). Other consequential impacts observed include trauma, increase in protection risks and injuries.

The Department of Civil Protection who coordinates the overall response, appealed for support for the preparedness and response to Tropical Depression Ana during the National Emergency services sub-committee meeting on 24 January. On 30 January 2022, UN OCHA called an emergency meeting of the Inter Cluster Coordination Group of which IFRC are a member. OCHA informed the ICCG members of reports of flooding in Mbire that indicated Chitsungo/ Karai, Chikafa/Nyambudzi, Chidodo / Chisengezi areas are not accessible.

Since the start of the emergency, ZRCS activated its contingency plan and provided early warning alerts, prepositioning materials, assessment teams and simultaneously distributed relief items to the affected households. MDRZW017 DREF operation seeks to replenish stock utilized by the NS in responding to Tropical Cyclone ANA and also to cover for the gaps that are still existing in the communities affected. The DREF allocation of CHF 70,826 was approved by DREF to allow NS to cover basic needs of 170 HH. Based on operation field reality, ZRCS revising the prices of some items to ensure the assistance is maintain as initially approved and improving the monitoring visits from NS.