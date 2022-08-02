Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2022 Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report

Introduction

ZimVAC livelihoods assessments’ results continue to be an important tool for informing and guiding policies and programmes that respond to the prevailing food and nutrition security situation. To date, 22 rural and 9 urban livelihoods updates have been produced.

ZimVAC plays a significant role in fulfilling Commitment Six of the Food and Nutrition Security Policy (GoZ, 2012), in which the “Government of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring a national integrated Food and Nutrition Security Information System that provides timely and reliable information on the food and nutrition security situation and the effectiveness of programmes and informs decision-making”.