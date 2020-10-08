Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2020 Rural Livelihoods Assessment

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) under the coordination of the Food and Nutrition Council, successfully undertook the 2020 Rural Livelihoods Assessment (RLA), the 20th since its inception. ZimVAC is a technical advisory committee comprised of representatives from Government, Development Partners, UN, NGOs, Technical Agencies and the Academia. In its endeavour to ‘promote and ensure adequate food and nutrition security for all people at all times’, the Government of Zimbabwe has continued to exhibit its commitment for reducing food and nutrition insecurity, poverty and improving livelihoods amongst the vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe through operationalization of Commitment 6 of the Food and Nutrition Security Policy (FNSP).

As the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, this assessment was undertaken at an opportune time as there was an increasing need to urgently collect up to date food and nutrition security data to effectively support the planning and implementation of actions in a timely and responsive manner. The findings from the RLA will also go a long way in providing local insights into the full impact of the Corona virus on food and nutrition security in this country as the spread of the virus continues to evolve differently by continent and by country. In addition, the data will be of great use to Government, development partners, programme planners and communities in the recovery from the pandemic, providing timely information and helping monitor, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 and any similar future pandemics. Thematic areas covered in this report include the following: education, food and income sources, income levels, expenditure patterns and food security, COVID-19 and gender based violence, among other issues.

We want to applaud the ZimVAC as well as the food and nutrition security structures at both provincial and district levels for successfully carrying out the survey during this unprecedented time. In spite of the apparent risks, they exhibited great commitment towards ensuring that every Zimbabwean remains free from hunger and malnutrition. We also extend our appreciation to Government and Development Partners for the financial support and technical leadership which made the assessment a resounding success. The collaboration of the rural communities of Zimbabwe as well as the rural local authorities is sincerely appreciated. The leadership, coordination and management of the whole assessment displayed by the staff at the Food and Nutrition Council (FNC) is also greatly appreciated.

We submit this report to you for your use and reference in your invaluable work. We hope it will light your way as you search for lasting measures in addressing priority issues keeping many of our rural households vulnerable to food and nutrition insecurity.