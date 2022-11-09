Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, September 2022

Two young refugees from Tongogara Refugee Camp in Zimbabwe participated in an event with Pope Francis and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Rome.

A total of 43 new solar lights are being installed at Tongogara Refugee Camp and the host community. The new solar lights will cover sections 7, 8 and 9 and the tap stands in the host community.

The Tongogara Refugee Camp judo team participated in a tournament sponsored by the Japanese Ambassador. Fifteen refugee judo practitioners attended the event and won one gold and five silver medals.