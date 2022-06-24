Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, May 2022

A total of 12,528 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tongogara Refugee Camp received relief clothes. The pieces of clothing were distributed by UNHC Rand donated by the Japanese company UNIQLO.

As Protection Cluster Lead, UNHCR participated in the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. The meeting focused on the potential food insecurity in the country, with some food-insecure hotspots being shared.

Refugee in Zimbabwe participated in the World Higher Education Conference. He was one of the twelve young refugees selected worldwide to participate in this event in Barcelona.