Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, March 2022

UNHCR hosted a Global Protection Cluster mission to Zimbabwe from March 14 to 25. During the mission, the Senior Roving Field Officer met with various representatives from several organizations

Young refugees are leading innovative initiatives in Tongogara Refugee Camp. With UNHCR and its partners' support and funding from several organizations, they have started new projects.

The hydroponics project is selling vegetables in and outside the Camp. UNHCR's livelihoods partner helped them to secure a reliable market for lettuce at two supermarkets in Chipinge.