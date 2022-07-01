Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, June 2022

Zimbabwe + 4 more

World Refugee Day wascelebrated in Tongogara Refugee Camp with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and SocialWelfare, other dignitaries, partners, refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR and partners are finding innovative ways to support therefugees and asylum-seekers 'producer groups by usingnutritious alternatives such asduckweed to feed the livestock inTongogara Refugee Camp.

UNHCR has installed a satellite office in the refugee camp toensure that persons with specificneeds can be attended closer totheir homes. UNHCR premises inTongogara are about 4km awayfrom the actual camp.

