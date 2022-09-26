Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, July - August 2022

As of August 29, there were five measles cases in Tongogara Refugee Camp and ten patients were discharged from isolation. Cumulative, the camp has recorded 26 cases since the onset of the outbreak

Resettlement circuit rides resumed in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, two resettlement circuit rides have come to Zimbabwe and two more are expected during the last term of the year.

UNHCR and the World Bank promote insect farming in Tongogara Refugee Camp to boost resilience through low-carbon and climate-smart insect protein production, processing and commercialization.