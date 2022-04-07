Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, February 2022

Maize harvesting continues for various refugees and asylum-seekers in Tongogara Refugee Camp. They planted the crop during this year's agricultural season. Some grain will be for own-use and some to sell.

UNHCR and FAO conducted a mission in Tongogara Refugee Camp and visited several producer groups to carry out a scoping study on the local value chains to find a way of boosting them.

UNHCR conducted detention monitoring at Harare Remand prison. Out of 15 people interviewed four are persons of concern to UNHCR. None of them at risk of deportation, according to prison authorities.