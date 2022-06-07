Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, April 2022

UNHCR effectively works with partners and includes refugees in planning processes.

Consultations were held with refugees ahead of a workshop hosted by UNHCR in Mutare to develop its Multiyear Strategy.

More than 3,800 refugees and asylum-seekers learn about child protection thanks to awareness campaigns organized by UNHCR’s child protection partner in Tongogara Refugee Camp

UNHCR and its partners offer new higher education opportunities for refugees in the country with the UNICORE Masters Programme, which allows students to continue their education in Italy.

Operational highlights

Working together with partners and refugees to plan next years' strategy To deliver for refugees, UNHCR effectively works with partners and promotes active participation of refugees in the planning process to directly express their needs. UNHCR hosted a strategic planning workshop in Mutare from 10 to 12 April 2022 as part of the development of its 2023-2026 Multiyear Strategy.

The workshop was attended by participants from the Department of Social Development, the RegistrarGeneral’s Department, the Department of Immigration, Officials from Chipinge, World Vision and Terres des Hommes. The event provided an outline of the key priorities for the Zimbabwe operation.

Following the workshop and to validate the recommendations made, UNHCR held several focus group discussions with refugees and asylum-seekers representing various communities in the camp. Priorities made by the persons of concern were reflected in the multiyear strategy. Refugees and asylum-seekers actively participate in decision-making. Active participation promotes ownership by beneficiaries which enhances, in turn, the sustainability of UNHCR operation in Zimbabwe.