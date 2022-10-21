Zimbabwe: UNHCR Fact Sheet, September 2022

Refugees and asylum seekers are included in the national education system. UNHCR provides support with school fees and learning materials for children at primary and secondary levels.

Livelihood activities are implemented in the camp to support self-reliance through poultry, piggery, hydroponics, and fisheries projects, as well as insect farming, among others.

UNHCR collaborates with the Government of Zimbabwe on the prevention of statelessness. UNHCR and the Government are undertaking a study on nationality and statelessness.