Zimbabwe: UNHCR Fact Sheet, September 2021

Refugees and asylum-seekers are included in the national COVID-19 response, including vaccination. Vaccines are available at the camp clinic, but hesitancy is hindering uptake.

The 51-hectare irrigation scheme in Tongogara camp supports agricultural productivity. Two crops have been harvested in 2021, maize and sugar beans.

To strengthen men’s involvement in gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response, UNHCR is implementing a pilot project in line with international policy.