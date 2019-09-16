Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai - Return Intention Assessment Nyamatanda/Pondo, Garikai and Aberotum Camps (17-19 July 2019)

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains. From 17-19 July 2019, IOM, in partnership with Care International and on close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted DTM return intention assessment in three displacement camps in Ward 15 of Chimanimani District, Manicaland province. This exercise collected data from 156 households (625 individuals) from 3 camps hosting a total of 171 households (718 individuals). The following report is an analysis of the data gathered from the assessment, covering household profiles, intentions and livelihood situations.