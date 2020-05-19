Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Return Assessment Reintegration and Recovery Shelter Analysis - Buhera, Chimanimani & Chipinge Districts, 23-28 April 2020

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains. From 23—28 April 2020 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted DTM multi-sectoral Return assessment in 196 villages across Chipinge, Chimanimani and Buhera districts, Manicaland province. This exercise covered 41 wards with internally displaced persons (IDPs). The following report is an analysis of the shelter displacement situation gathered from the assessment.