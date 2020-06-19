Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Return Assessment Manicaland - Round 2: 24–30 April 2020

Introduction

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains which left a trail of destruction including shelter, lives and livelihoods mostly in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. From 24 to 30 April 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) conducted Return Assessments in 64 villages across Buhera, Chimanimani and Chipinge Districts of Manicaland province. The following report is an analysis of the current situation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the affected villages. The survey gathered information regarding shelter arrangements, livelihood conditions and ways of promoting the safe, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of those who had been displaced by the cyclone. This report provides an overview of the key results and highlight elements of the data that should be considered for subsequent programming and intervention.

Challenges

Assessment of some areas in province was hampered by poor mobile connectivity in certain villages due to poor telecommunications coverage. The definition of the term returnee was not properly articulated by the enumerators as evidenced by the number of returnees reported in some districts with most of the IDPs having returned to their original homes.

Key Findings

The survey covered 64 villages which reported presence of returnees during the village assessment. Across the three districts, 57 villages reported that all the returnees were able to return to their places of origin as illustrated in the chart below.