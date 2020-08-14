Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe - Tropical Cyclone Idai Response Baseline Assessment - Round 4 Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, July 2020
Attachments
From the 29th of June to the 13th of July 2020, IOM DTM carried out a baseline assessment in 12 districts affected by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces to monitor and track the locations and priority needs of the affected populations. A total of 60 enumerators were engaged and carried out assessments in 269 of the targeted 272 wards.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.