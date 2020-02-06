06 Feb 2020

Zimbabwe - Tropical Cyclone Idai Response Baseline Assessment - Round 3 Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, December 2019

Report
from Government of Zimbabwe, International Organization for Migration, US Agency for International Development
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Summary

During the month of November and December 2019, IOM DTM carried a baseline assessment in 12 districts affected by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces to monitor and track the locations and priority needs of the affected populations. A total of 114 enumerators (61 female and 53 male) were engaged and carried out assessments in 336 wards.

Overall, there is still 43,352 individuals displaced due to cyclone Idai located in 1,571 locations, with the majority living in host communities within the two provinces. An estimated 10,097 homes were completely destroyed, while 37,483 homes were partially destroyed. In total 24,106 households are said to be still in need of shelter support, with only 3,047 having received emergency shelter support since the cyclone made its landfall in Zimbabwe.

Baseline assessments were done at ward level covering through focus group discussions with key informants at the ward centres in coordination with the Department of Civil Protection. Enumerators were identified at district level and trained to carry out data collection.

This report presents descriptive analysis through province and district profiles and summary statistics. In addition, a complete dataset with presented findings on ward level is available on the following link, with a corresponding map.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

