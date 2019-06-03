Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Multi-sectoral Village Assessments Chimanimani & Chipinge Districts 9–14 May 2019

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains. From 9 — 14 May 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe and it’s partners, conducted DTM multi-sectoral village assessments in displacement in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, in Manicaland province. This exercise collected data in 104 villages throughout 21 wards. The following report is an analysis of the data gathered from the assessment survey, covering displacements situation, shelter, WASH, food & nutrition, education, and protection.