Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Multi-sectoral Village Assessment Manicaland - Round 4: 23–30 April 2020

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains which left a trail of destruction including shelter, lives and livelihoods mostly in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. From 23 - 30 April 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted a Multi-Sectoral Village Assessment Survey (MSVAS) in 196 villages across Buhera, Chimanimani and Chipinge Districts of Manicaland province. The following report is an analysis of the current situation of the IDPs in the affected villages.

The main objective of the survey was to better understand the living conditions of the population residing in return areas in order to support recovery and reintegration efforts by providing the support needed in terms of shelter, livelihoods and community infrastructure.