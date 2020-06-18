Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Multi-sectoral Location Assessment (MSLA) - Round 6 Chimanimani, Manicaland (27 April 2020)

When Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019, the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains. On 27 April 2020 IOM DTM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) and its partners, conducted remote DTM Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments in four displacement sites namely Arboretum, Garikai, Kopa and Nyamatanda in Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province for the purpose of tracking mobility of the displaced population in camps, assessing their living conditions, needs and gaps for intervention.

Key Findings:

• Emergency shelter remains the only habitable option for IDPs more than a year after the devastating Cyclone IDAI which left many homeless whilst others lost their lives. There is need to support the IDPs with semi-permanent or permanent structures as well as to action on the relocation plan.

• Food remains an urgent need across the four camps as 75 per cent of IDPs are having less than three full meals a day hence need for urgent response.

• Protection issues are of concern in the camps as theft and violence against females and males were reported for example Garikai camp reported two under 18 pregnant teenagers.

• Non-Food Items remain essential needs e.g. closed water containers, soap detergent, mosquito nets.

With winter approaching all four camps indicated the need for sleeping items, such as blankets, and winter clothing.

• Education levels remain high (around 75%), though most of the IDP families continue to face educational challenges such as distance, lack of money for school fees, lack of documentation.

• There has been an increase in livelihood activities such as chicken rearing, market gardening, casual labour, artisinal mining, working in timber sawmills, however the income remains inadequate.

• Some IDPs have recovered from cyclone induced injuries which were recorded as disabilities hence changes in statistics.

• There are some changes in IDP population due to births, new family member arrivals whilst other family members have departed the camps in search of livelihood activities.

• There is need to be alert on overcrowding which might have negative impacts on COVID-19.

• Relocation plan remains an integral part for future planning of the IDPs.