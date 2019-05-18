Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai - Mobility tracking Round 1 - 3 (April 2019)
Overview
Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019. From 7-27 April 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted baseline assessments in 12 affected districts.
Key Findings
51,905 cyclone-induced IDPs were reported with 97.5 per cent living in host communities and 2.5 per cent residing in collective centres or camp-like sites. In addition, there are a significant number of pre-cyclone displacements resulting from man-made disasters.
Districts with Highest IDPs
Chipinge (23,790)
Chimanimani (10,284)
Buhera (4,180)
Mutare (4,050)
Gutu (2,750)