18 May 2019

Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai - Mobility tracking Round 1 - 3 (April 2019)

Report
from Government of Zimbabwe, International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.69 MB)

Overview

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019. From 7-27 April 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted baseline assessments in 12 affected districts.

Key Findings

51,905 cyclone-induced IDPs were reported with 97.5 per cent living in host communities and 2.5 per cent residing in collective centres or camp-like sites. In addition, there are a significant number of pre-cyclone displacements resulting from man-made disasters.

Districts with Highest IDPs

Chipinge (23,790)
Chimanimani (10,284)
Buhera (4,180)
Mutare (4,050)
Gutu (2,750)

