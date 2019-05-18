Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai - Mobility tracking Round 1 - 3 (April 2019)

Overview

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019. From 7-27 April 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted baseline assessments in 12 affected districts.

Key Findings

51,905 cyclone-induced IDPs were reported with 97.5 per cent living in host communities and 2.5 per cent residing in collective centres or camp-like sites. In addition, there are a significant number of pre-cyclone displacements resulting from man-made disasters.

Districts with Highest IDPs

Chipinge (23,790)

Chimanimani (10,284)

Buhera (4,180)

Mutare (4,050)

Gutu (2,750)