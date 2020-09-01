Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment - Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, 29 June - 15 July 2020

OVERVIEW

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a global pandemic, increasing the risk to vulnerable populations, mobile populations and internally displaced people. On 17 March 2020, the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) declared COVID-19 a national disaster and imposed movement restriction measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In response to this pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with Government of Zimbabwe, conducted assessments in 12 Cyclone Idai affected districts covering 272 wards in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces for the purposes of informing response partners on the preparedness and precautionary measures in place and help in decision making with regards to response interventions.