Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment - Buhera, Chimanimani & Chipinge districts 23-28 April 2020

OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak, a global pandemic, further exposes vulnerable populations, mobile populations and internally displaced people. On 17 March 2020, the Government of Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 a national disaster and imposed movement restriction measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In response to this pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tacking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with Government of Zimbabwe, conducted remote assessments in 41 wards and 199 villages and displacement sites in Chipinge, Chimanimani and Buhera districts (Manicaland province) to inform response partners on the preparedness and precautionary measures in place at areas with Cyclone Idai affected areas.