Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Idai Baseline Assessment - Round 3 — Baseline Assessments Nyanga, Mutasa, Makoni, Mutare Urban, Chiredzi Rural and Urban 1 May 2019

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on the 15 of March 2019. From the 23rd to the 27th of April 2019, IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted baseline assessments in Nyanga, Mutasa, Makoni, Mutare Urban, Chiredzi Rural and Urban districts. DTM will do continuous assessments. For DTM Rounds 1 and 2 use this link.

**DEMOGRAPHICS*

6,521 IDPs (824 households)* were reported across the 5 affected districts, of which 865 IDPs were cyclone affected IDPs.

The largest number of IDPs displaced as a result of cyclone Idai are located in Makoni district (706 IDPs).

Most of the remaining IDPs were displaced prior to the cyclone. 5,061 IDPs were reported in Mutasa due to for reasons unrelated to natural disasters.