Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Eloise Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n°: MDRZW015 (24 March 2021)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update informs on the below changes:

A strategic change from implementing activities in Chiredzi district to Masvingo Rural district, after assessments made by the National Society revealed that needs were more pertinent in Masvingo Rural district.

Decrease of number of targeted households to receive emergency shelter support from 200 HH to 175 HH because of some of them have already accessed emergency shelter support;

The inclusion of food provision into the response strategy for an overall 225 HH (1,125 people) in Masvingo Rural (95HH) and Chivi district (130HH). This will be done through the reallocation of savings from Shelter / NFI interventions and related logistical costs to food items through direct food distributions targeting the same 225HH (1,125 people) displaced by floods. The budget has been revised to materialize these changes.

This change of strategy and activities will not change the budget allocation as it is proposed that savings will be used since the demand for Shelter is no longer as anticipated due to changes in context relating to delay in implementation of the operation – these delays are linked to procurement of shelter materials which slowed planned distributions and delays in funds disbursement to the Cluster Delegation from Regional Office as the compliance requirements to the IFRC financial management policy required time to fulfill. Food assistance is being proposed to occur for two (2) months.

Overall, the budget allocated for this DREF operation (CHF 192,509) and the implementation timeframe (4 months) remain unchanged.