Zimbabwe: Socio-economic Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Returnees in Zimbabwe (30 December 2020) (Round 2)

IOM carried out a socio-economic survey in 15 districts of Zimbabwe to assess the impact of COVID-19 on returnees from June to August 2020 (Round 1, 938 respondents) and from 17 November to 20 December 2020 (Round 2, 1014 respondents). Mixed methods were used to collect and analyze data from the Socio-economic Surveys. Most of the respondents (80%) returned from South Africa followed by Botswana.