Zimbabwe: Socio-economic Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Returnees in Zimbabwe (30 December 2020)

This socio-economic survey took place in 15 districts of Zimbabwe to assess the impact of COVID-19 on returnees from June to August 2020 (Round 1) and from 17 November to 20 December 2020 (Round 2). Mixed methods were used to collect and analyze data comparatively between Round 1 and Round 2 of Socio-economic Surveys. Most of the respondents (80%) returned from South Africa followed by Botswana with 12% of the returnees. Mozambique, USA and Zambia had 1% each and other countries contributed 5% of the returnees. Reporting was for Round 2 data but results compared to Round 1 in some instances.