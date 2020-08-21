Zimbabwe + 4 more
Zimbabwe Situation Report, 21 August 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
As of 20 August, 5,745 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths were confirmed, with 80 per cent in the four provinces of Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands and Matabeleland South.
From 1 April to 19 August, 15,776 Zimbabwean migrants returned from neighbouring countries, with over 1,457 returnees being quarantined.
WFP projects that food insecure people will rise to 3.3 million from 2.2 million in urban areas, and to 5.3 million from 3.7 million in rural areas from October to December 2020.
Dams that supply Bulawayo City are at just 25.6 per cent capacity with a deficit of 17 million litres of water per day for the city’s residents.
