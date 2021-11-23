Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe - Severe weather (CatNat, media, ZMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)
Heavy rain and lightning have been affecting western and northern Zimbabwe over the past few days, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents (in particular due to lightning) that have resulted in casualties.
Media report, as of 23 November, two fatalities in Harare Capital City area (northern Zimbabwe) and 13 injured people (of which four severely injured) across Matabeleland North Province (western Zimbabwe).
Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over central, northern and eastern Zimbabwe.