Zimbabwe - Severe weather (CatNat, media, ZMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)

  • Heavy rain and lightning have been affecting western and northern Zimbabwe over the past few days, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents (in particular due to lightning) that have resulted in casualties.

  • Media report, as of 23 November, two fatalities in Harare Capital City area (northern Zimbabwe) and 13 injured people (of which four severely injured) across Matabeleland North Province (western Zimbabwe).

  • Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over central, northern and eastern Zimbabwe.

