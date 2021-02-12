Zimbabwe: Return Intention Survey on Returnees Affected By COVID-19 (30 December 2020)

Background

This survey sought to assess the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on returnees and the subsequent effects on their intentions.

A questionnaire and key informant interviews were used to collect data. A total of 1014 returnees participated in the return intention survey and 25 focus group discussions with community care workers, village heads, councilors and chiefs in 15 district under 7 provinces in Zimbabwe. Simple random sampling was used to select the individuals who participated in the study and a combination of purposive sampling and snowballing were used to gather descriptive information on the returnees. Analysis of data was done using descriptive statistics and thematic analysis for descriptive information obtained from focus group discussions and key informant interviews.

Ethical Considerations and COVID-19 Precautions

Informed consent was sought from all participants and they gave verbal consent before the interview. Confidentiality of their personal information was guaranteed. For COVID-19 considerations, social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitizers was constantly used when engaging with the communities during and after the survey sessions. During Focus Group Discussions, an IPC person was assigned to keep reminding participants to adhere to social distancing and use of masks correctly.

Limitations of the study

While our approach was in person administration of questionnaires, a few respondents could not be reached in person due to distances involved to interview one or two returnees and COVID-19 considerations, we administered the interviews telephonically.

However, the study sample was adequately representative of the population at large therefore results of the study are generalizable