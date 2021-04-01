Zimbabwe: Return Intention Survey (March 2020)

Overview

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains. From the 24th of February to the 5th of March 2021, IOM, in partnership and close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted DTM return intention assessments in all the wards of Buhera, Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland province in Zimbabwe. This exercise collected data from a total of 1,227 IDP households (HH) in all the 3 districts combined. The following report is an analysis of the data gathered from the assessment, covering household profiles, intentions, and livelihood situations. The main objective of the survey is to better understand the intentions and living conditions of the population residing in these affected areas to support recovery and reintegration efforts by providing the support needed in terms of shelter and livelihoods. An electronic questionnaire was used to collect the data and simple random sampling was used as the sample selection method for the respondents. Analysis of the data has been done using descriptive statistics and visualisation techniques. While our approach was in-person administration of questionnaires, a few respondents could not be reached in person as they were not present at their homesteads. However, the results of the study cannot be generalized to a larger population and are indicative of trends and patterns only as the sample is not representative of the entire IDP population in the 3 districts.

Highlights

1,227 households assessed

448 IDP households live in pole and dagga households

1,076 IDP households do not intend to relocate

1,111 IDP households own the land they reside on

755 IDP households intend to start poultry projects

895 IDP households do not have access to agricultural inputs

351 IDP households do not have access to safe drinking water