Zimbabwe: Return Intention Survey (July 2021)

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and the country experienced floods and sustained heavy rains.

From the 28th of July to the 1st of August 2021, IOM, in partnership and close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted DTM Return Intention Assessments and Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) surveys of the transitional shelter materials distributed in six of the wards in Chimanimani and four wards in Chipinge districts of Manicaland province in Zimbabwe. This exercise collected data from a total of 407 Internally Displaced Person (IDP) households (HH) in the two districts combined. The following report is an analysis of the data gathered from the assessment, covering household profiles, intentions, and livelihood situations. The main objective of the survey was to have an overview of the intentions and living conditions of the population residing in these affected areas to support recovery and reintegration efforts. It was also to understand their views on the shelter assistance that they received