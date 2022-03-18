Zimbabwe: Project Highlights “Integrated Small Grains Project 2020/21” (OSRO/ZIM/004/WFP)

Objective:

To increase resilience, ensuring sustainable structures and measures are in place for promotion of climate-smart agriculture for increased production and productivity in the context of drought and reduced and erratic rainfall.

Key partners:

Department of Agricultural Technical and Extension Services (AGRITEX) of the Ministry of Lands,

Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

Beneficiaries reached: 60 000 households.

Activities implemented:

• Provided beneficiary households with input packages containing 5 kg of sorghum seeds, 2 kg of cowpea seeds, 50 kg of top dressing fertilizer and 50 kg of basal fertilizer, for a total of 247 440 tonnes of sorghum, 73 897 tonnes of cowpea, 2 955 050 tonnes of top dressing fertilizer and 2 996 600 tonnes of basal fertilizer.

• Trained 783 AGRITEX extension officers and all beneficiary households on climate-smart agricultural practices, small grain agronomy, group development, gender issues in agriculture projects and market linkages.

• Facilitated market linkages, allowing farmers to sell their surplus produce to the government’s Grain Marketing Board and private buyers.

Results:

• Improved linkages between farmers and agricultural extension officers.

• Strengthened the partnership between AGRITEX, WFP, FAO and the private sector to work together to improve household self-sufficiency.

• Encouraged synergies with other partners and ongoing projects such as the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund, particularly in the procurement and trainings of participants on the profitable use of post-harvest equipment such as grain shellers.

• Enabled the production of 3 615 tonnes of sorghum and 1 640 tonnes of cowpea with the inputs provided, with yields of 0.81 tonnes/ha for sorghum (compared with 0.67 among nonbeneficiaries) and 0.53 tonnes/ha for cowpea (compared with 0.48 for non-beneficiaries).

• Assisted farmers in generating income and developing sustainable outlets for their surplus produce.

• Enabled beneficiary farmers to make the most of their inputs through the training provided, allowing them to maximize their yields in order to improve household food consumption and the amount of surplus available for generating income.