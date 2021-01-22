Zimbabwe Preparedness Quarterly Update, October-December 2020

Highlights

• COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions finally eased allowing face to face meetings and trainings with precautions.

• Emergency warehouse assessment mapping for flood season in Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces in October using the Warehouse assessment guidelines and warehouse flood map developed by the ZNLS.

• Training of Trainer Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) assembly training conducted in Harare 21-22 October 2020 with relevant Government, UN and partners, and led by private sector.

• Follow -up real time MSU assembly training in Mutare.

• Successful Gaps, Needs and Action Planning workshop on 29-30 October 2020 including 45 participants from National and local government, donors, UN, partners and private sector.

• Finalisation of the Government of Zimbabwe Logistics Preparedness Action Plan.

• Health Logistics Rapid Assessment guidelines were provided to the Ministry of Health and Natpharm to gain final inputs and endorsed for use to guide the COVID-19 vaccine logistics preparedness for the country.

• Coordination has begun to plan and implement the test of the Physical Access Constraints (PAC) system, to assist report and map real time road access constraints in Zimbabwe for flood season. This was a critical need identified from Cyclone Idai lessons learnt.

• Joint Assessment of the DoCP relief item warehouse in Harare and development of the DoCP warehouse management and stock tracking system. Warehouse management training is being developed specifically for the Government of Zimbabwe based on the warehouse assessment outcomes gaps and needs.