Zimbabwe Preparedness Quarterly Update, July-September2020
Highlights
The Zimbabwe National Logistics Sector for logistics preparedness and responsecontinued to meet fortnightlyover quarter at the request of partners.
Humanitarian Import Clearance Guidelines were developed.
Disaster warehousing with flood overlay were developed to identify risk areas and gaps in emergency warehousing in preparation for flood and lean season.
Health Logistics Rapid Assessment guidelines were created to assess logistics gaps and needs for health emergencies, with the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine in mind