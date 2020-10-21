Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Preparedness Quarterly Update, July-September2020

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • The Zimbabwe National Logistics Sector for logistics preparedness and responsecontinued to meet fortnightlyover quarter at the request of partners.

  • Humanitarian Import Clearance Guidelines were developed.

  • Disaster warehousing with flood overlay were developed to identify risk areas and gaps in emergency warehousing in preparation for flood and lean season.

  • Health Logistics Rapid Assessment guidelines were created to assess logistics gaps and needs for health emergencies, with the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine in mind

Related Content