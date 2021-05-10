Zimbabwe Preparedness Quarterly Update, January-March 2021

Highlights

• The COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were further tightened at the beginning of the year, preventing face to face meetings, trainings, and travel to take place. The restrictions were eased on 1 March 2021. However, there are still limitations on gatherings and social interactions constraining the Project activities.

• The coordination to plan and implement the Physical Access Constraints (PAC) tool was carried on with the training of editors and an introduction to the Zimbabwe National Logistics Sector (ZNLS) members. This tool will contribute to real time reporting and mapping of road access constraints.

• A Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) was installed in Tongogara Refugee Camp. Former participants of the Project’s October / November 2020 MSU Assembly Trainings led the installation. It was an opportunity for them to reinforce their leadership skills and to contribute to time and costs saving. In addition, they strengthened the last stage of food assistance efforts and enabled the separation of food and non-food items in the camp. This initiative will allow pre-positioning in case of an emergency.