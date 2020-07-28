Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Preparedness Quarterly Update, April - June 2020
Attachments
Highlights
The Zimbabwe National Logistics Sector for logistics preparedness and response continued to meet weekly overthequarter at the request of the partners.
The SharePoint information system established for the Zimbabwe National Logistics Sector to store and share vital logistics informationis working effectively with more partners requesting access to the site.
Warehouse assessment guidelines were developedin preparedness for the flood and lean season in consultation with partners.
Long term agreements were coordinated through the Sector for medical and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies for current and future emergencies.