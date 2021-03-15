Zimbabwe – Population Mobility Mapping Plumtree District (December 2020)

Introduction

The lockdown restrictions in Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 has drastically reduced the number of cross border movements. As of 10 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11,081 confirmed cases, including 9,253 recoveries and 305 deaths. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with its partners in health recognized a need to understand the impact mobility within and across borders can potentially have on controlling the spread of the virus. To support these activities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is working closely with the local government of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Health, and the Immigration Department to support the government of Zimbabwe and other key partners with regards to understanding migration flows, as well as to respond to the outbreak in a way that is sensitive to current and emerging migration and mobility realities in multiple regions in Zimbabwe.

Plumtree Border Post is the main crossing point between Zimbabwe and Botswana. People travelling from South Africa’s Mafikeng also pass through this border. Mangwe district holds a particular significance for a greater understanding of mobility trends and migration practices. Located 542 km to the West of the capital of Zimbabwe. On average, the numbers crossing through the Plumtree main border post has dropped from 5,500 to 500 persons a day due to COVID-19.

Plumtree Town is usually referred to as “ku Titji” in Kalanga which means a railway station. Its development can be drawn back to 1897 when it was still operating as a railway station in the region when the Plumtree-Bulawayo railway line was still under construction. Rapidly developed as an alternative rail route to suppliers between Bulawayo,

Botswana and South Africa, the town is also known as an economic trading hub/centre for rural Bulilima and rural Mangwe districts.

The aim of the Population Mobility Mapping in Plumtree was to complement the Government of Zimbabwe’s National Preparedness and Response plan for COVID-19 by providing the Government, communities, and humanitarian partners with information on population mobility and cross-border movements. Population Mobility Mapping (PMM) aims to inform public health interventions through the analysis of the dynamics and characteristics of population mobility. Flow monitoring aims to derive quantitative estimates of the flow of individuals through specific locations and to collect information about the profiles, intentions and needs of the people on the move. More broadly, it aimed to enhance prevention, detection, and response to the spread of infectious diseases through an improved understanding of prevailing human mobility patterns in Zimbabwe and Plumtree border districts.

The specific objectives of this exercise were to:

Identify the points of entry and congregation areas within Plumtree and at its borders with neighboring countries.

Based on estimations on volume of flows and other criteria, provide a list of specific points of entry and congregation areas that are prioritized for public health interventions in times of public health emergency.

Recommend immediate public health interventions for the identified prioritized congregation areas and ports of entry.

Assess the feasibility of implementing Flow Monitoring and recommend locations of Flow Monitoring Points for the purpose of disease surveillance, interventions strengthening health system along mobility corridors and provide information on cross border mobility trends to support Government’s evidence-based migration policy development.

A Participatory Mapping Exercise (PME) was convened from the 8th to the 10th of December in Plumtree. For this exercise, key stakeholders were selected from the Mangwe district committee and local councilors who oversee the community and are responsible for day-to-day operations in the community. Participants represented the formal and informal, health and non-health sectors, including local authorities, and community leaders. Local councilors also assisted in mapping Points of Entry (PoE) in Plumtree which help in tracking irregular and regular migrants. Key stakeholders from government also participated in the oneday workshop to ensure that Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) are selected based with their experience in dealing with migrants and flow of people. The mapping exercise was based on their understanding of nearby countries such as Botswana, Malawi, DRC and South Africa and local population movement dynamics in the country.

The exercise was being chaired by the Mangwe District Development Coordinator. The Ministry of Health gave an update on the epidemiological situation in Plumtree at the opening of the session. Following an overview of flow monitoring, data collection, target areas, and risk of communication emphasizing transmission of COVID 19 and other health related issues, key informants were then encouraged to relate the information shared with situations in their daily lives and contribute their knowledge of their communities by identifying and locating PoEs, axes of mobility (routes) and Points of Congregation (PoCs) on maps, to identify places where travellers could interact with other travellers and/or the local community.

Among the key points, participants selected priority sites for the implementation of public health measures, Flow Monitoring activities, population mobility patterns and dynamics were then characterized. The exercise was followed by an assessment of prioritized sites in the field with the following objectives: