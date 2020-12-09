Zimbabwe — Population Mobility Mapping (Beitbridge)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In support of the Government of Zimbabwe’s National Preparedness and Response plan for COVID-19, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as the co-lead of the COVID-19 Port of Entry pillar in Zimbabwe facilitated a Population Mobility Mapping (PMM) in Beitbridge Border Districts from 13 to 15 October 2020. The PMM was jointly executed by IOM with Government of Zimbabwe. The participants included representatives from government entities that were consulted during the previous national level engagements, local leaders who were knowledgeable about population mobility, public health, and the area of assessment in Beitbridge, which included: Ministry of Health and Childcare, World Health Organization (WHO), Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), National Migration Coordination Directorate (NMCD), Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Beitbridge Municipality, Rural District Council, Department of Immigration and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

PMM aimed to provide the Government, communities, and humanitarian partners with information on population mobility and cross-border movements. More broadly, it aimed to enhance prevention, detection, and response to the spread of infectious diseases through an improved understanding of prevailing human mobility patterns in Zimbabwe, specifically through Beitbridge border, connecting Zimbabwe with South Africa and beyond. The specific objectives of this exercise were to identify the strategic key points of entry and congregation areas within Beitbridge urban and rural districts and at its borders with neighboring countries, provide a list of specific points of entry and points of congregation that are prioritized for public health interventions in times of public health emergencies and assess the feasibility of implementing Flow Monitoring and recommend locations of Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) for the purposes of disease surveillance, interventions for strengthening health system along mobility corridors and provide information on cross border mobility trends to support Government’s evidencebased migration policy development

The findings of PMM proved that both Beitbridge rural and urban districts are high mobility districts with Beitbridge Border Post as the main and official point of entry into Zimbabwe from South Africa and more than 22 unofficial points of entry, indicative of high irregular migration1 . Numerous congregation points, places where travellers could interact with other travellers and/or the local community (such as markets, bus stations, health facilities, etc.) were also identified. As a result of the several site assessments which were conducted in Beitbridge border districts, Beitbridge Border post, seven informal points of entry and six points of congregation were prioritized for additional public health measures in anticipation of any future acute infectious disease outbreaks with risk of further spread associated with high volume of mobile populations transiting through those points and the nature of their connections with the communities. Six health facilities including Beitbridge District Hospital were also prioritized as part of disease preparedness and response, based on of their proximity to points of entry, capacity, and possible service reach to mobile populations and the communities they interact with.