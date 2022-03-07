Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe: Multisectoral Livelihood Assessment: Matabeleland South and Masvingo, 9 November - 1 December 2021
Electronic questionnaires were used to collect the data and purposive sampling was used for sample selection. Analysis of the data has been done using descriptive statistics and visualization techniques. Eighty-nine enumerators were trained on the multisectoral village assessment questionnaires as well as data collection techniques.
Multi-sectoral village assessments were conducted through focus group discussions with key informants in villages identified through baseline assessments which were conducted during the same period to capture population estimates, multi-sectoral needs, vulnerabilities and livelihood opportunities. The key informants included village heads, village health workers, childcare workers, village secretaries, chiefs, religious leaders, community members, education officers